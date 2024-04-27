Meritage Portfolio Management Has $218,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,805,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

