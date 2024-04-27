iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

