Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Brookfield Price Performance

TSE:BN opened at C$60.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.31. The company has a market cap of C$91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$60.55.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 4.6722756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

