Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at C$22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5773956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total transaction of C$214,400.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total value of C$214,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$352,912.00. Insiders have sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

