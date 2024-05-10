Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
ALSN opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
