Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

ALSN opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

