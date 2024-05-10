BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 618.25 ($7.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 490 ($6.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 644 ($8.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 542.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 542.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,494.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock World Mining Trust

In other news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337.42 ($10,474.15). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.