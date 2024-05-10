Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Supremex Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SXP opened at C$3.92 on Friday. Supremex has a 52 week low of C$3.58 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.07.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supremex will post 0.6802721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

