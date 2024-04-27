Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

