Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

