Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Gamehost Stock Up 0.5 %

GH stock opened at C$10.22 on Friday. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.45 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.50.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamehost will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

