Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $191.92 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.33 and a twelve month high of $193.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

