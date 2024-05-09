Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 35,587 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 4.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,206.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.