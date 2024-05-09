First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 750 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.76 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $553,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,435,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $3,484,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 447,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 127,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Stephens decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

