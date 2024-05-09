Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Atkore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atkore

Atkore Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 230,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $778,000.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.