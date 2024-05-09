Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 664,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

