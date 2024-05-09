Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $519.89 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.90 and a 200 day moving average of $485.85. The company has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.