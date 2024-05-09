Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 664,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

