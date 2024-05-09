Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Shares of SEAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,361. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,815 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 235.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vivid Seats by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,676 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.