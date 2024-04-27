Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $825,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

