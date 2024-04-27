Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Oshkosh stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

