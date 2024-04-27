CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

