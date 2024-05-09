StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company's stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

