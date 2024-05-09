StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:MXC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
