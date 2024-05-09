Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

