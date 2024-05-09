AMC Networks (AMCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. AMC Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMCX opened at $13.28 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

