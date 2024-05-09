M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDC

M.D.C. Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MDC opened at $62.98 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 33,744.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.