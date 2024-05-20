W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
