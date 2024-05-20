W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,690,000 after buying an additional 898,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,904,000 after acquiring an additional 865,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 213.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,147,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 782,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.