Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Price Performance

MATX opened at $116.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 105.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matson by 317.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 25.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.