TD Securities Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.17.
MAG Silver Trading Up 5.1 %
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7517762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
