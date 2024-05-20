O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

OI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

