IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:IAG opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

