Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WABC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 206,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

