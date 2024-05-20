Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE FLO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $4,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

