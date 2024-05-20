Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.