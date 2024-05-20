T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock worth $1,085,516,139. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

