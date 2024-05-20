Comparing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Femasys has a beta of -2.76, meaning that its stock price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Femasys and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 818.64%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.05%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

This table compares Femasys and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.07 million 26.37 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.51 MiMedx Group $321.48 million 3.58 $58.23 million $0.44 17.73

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,420.59% -104.06% -73.32% MiMedx Group 18.63% 39.42% 13.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Femasys on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company's products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

