Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
