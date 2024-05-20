Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.20 $468.17 million $12.63 35.54 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 7 0 0 1.70 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $443.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

