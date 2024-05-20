Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.