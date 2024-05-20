Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

EMR stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after buying an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

