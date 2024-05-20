StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SQNS opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,218.46% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

