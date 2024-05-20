Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 2.9 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $22.02 on Friday.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

