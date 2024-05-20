Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 2.9 %
Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $22.02 on Friday.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.