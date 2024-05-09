Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $274.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average of $230.13. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $113,885,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.