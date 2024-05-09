Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $9.23 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 14.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 11.5% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

