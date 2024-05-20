Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $41.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

PINS stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,142. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after purchasing an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

