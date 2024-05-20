Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRUS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $110.02 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $112.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $14,442,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

