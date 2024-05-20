Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $162.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.86. Qualys has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

