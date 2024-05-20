Craig Hallum Upgrades Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

HUT has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hut 8 by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

