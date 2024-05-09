Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.88.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
