StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 14.90.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 56.47% and a negative return on equity of 192.68%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
