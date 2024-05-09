RMR Wealth Builders Has $927,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,206,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,080,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $431.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.